FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The FBI confirms operation is underway in the area of Millbank Drive and Edgeware Court in Florence.

Residents in the area told News13 there were FBI and SWAT armored vehicles.







The FBI says there is no danger to the public. Because court documents are sealed, details are limited at this time.

News13 reached out to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department for more information and he directed us to the FBI.

