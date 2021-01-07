FBI offers $10K in Christmas home invasion in South Carolina

HICKORY GROVE, S.C. (AP) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to prosecutions of two men and a woman accused of beating and robbing an elderly couple in a Christmas Day home invasion.

The York County sheriff’s spokesman tells The Herald that the 72-year-old Hickory Grove woman remains in critical condition.

The FBI describes the suspects as a slender white woman in her 20s and two tall, thin men, one white and one Black.

York County deputies have told news media that the woman lured the 75-year-old husband into an ambush by knocking and telling him she had car trouble.