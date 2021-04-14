FBI, police search for clues in deaths of 3 Lumberton women 4 years later; $40K reward offered

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Four years later, the FBI and Lumberton police are still seeking information on the deaths of three woman whose bodies were found within four blocks of each other in 2017.

A reward of up to $40,000 is being offered for information that leads investigators to determine the circumstances that lead to the women’s deaths.

Christina Bennett, Rhonda Jones and Megan Oxendine were found dead near East 5th and East 9th streets in Lumberton between April 18 and June 3 in 2017.

Investigators are asking anyone who came in contact with the women to come forward to assist in creating a timeline of when and where they were last seen.

Christina Bennett, known to her family as Kristin, was found deceased inside a house on Peachtree Street on April 18, 2017.

Rhonda Jones was found deceased outside a house on East 5th Street on the same day.

Megan Oxendine was found deceased outside a house on East 8th Street on June 3, 2017.

“Not just one, but three girls were found, and we the family want some answers,” Rhonda’s mother, Shelia Price, told News13 during a vigil a year after their deaths. “It’s a year later, and we have nothing. We have no cause of death, we have like I said, nothing.”

A cause of death has not yet been determined for any of the women.

“Every part of our work benefits from help we receive from the public. So we ask you to pick up the phone and call us. Tell us what you know, what you heard, and what you saw,” said John Strong, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in North Carolina.

Anyone with information should call the FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100.