FBI: Wanted NY gang leader might be in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A fugitive wanted by the FBI was reportedly seen in the Charleston area.

Jamar Manners, aka “Gutter”, is wanted by the FBI, Yonkers Police Department, and U.S. Marshals for possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to an FBI press release, Manners was the leader of a violent street gang in New York and has “violated the terms of his probation twice after serving time in federal prison for a gang conviction.”

The FBI is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information should contact the FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force at 212-384-1000.