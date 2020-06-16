Florence police searching for man in photo in connection with vehicle thefts

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the man in the attached photo.

According to police, this man is wanted for questioning in reference to several theft from motor vehicle incidents on McCracken Drive and Thornberry Drive, near Howe Springs road, on June 7.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

