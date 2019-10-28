FCSO hosts shooting match to raise funds

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The FCSO hosted a shooting match to raise funds for the special operations team.

“This is what’s called a two gun match and it’s set up for competitor shooters or really anyone to come and run our course,” said Maj. Mike Nunn with the FCSO.

FCSO wants to make sure they’re ahead of the game in case of an emergency around the county.

“All of the money raised here goes to support equipment training for the FCSO, special weapons team, and the special response team,” said Nunn.

People and children of all ages were also in attendance to show their support for the things deputies do at the sheriff’s office.

“Exposing the public to what we do never hurts. We invite folks to come out, see our facility, get to know us, enjoy our love for shooting and share our passion for that type of thing, as well as test their skills,” said Nunn.

The sheriff’s office is working to make this event bigger each year, not just for them but for the community.

“We’re going to continue to do more of these and we’re going to ask the people to join us and have a good time,” said Nunn.