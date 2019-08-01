FCSO looks to identify suspect in Effingham neighborhood burglaries

EFFINGHAM, SC (WBTW) Several residents in a Florence County neighborhood filed police reports after a burglar broke into their vehicles on Tuesday morning. According to police reports, the suspect was in the Danwood neighborhood in Effingham around 4 A.M.

The suspect went to several different homes where he stole money and other things from residents. A few neighbors have security cameras installed outside of their homes and were able to give police key evidence.

“The guy actually came under our carport and walked in front of the truck, and you could see him reaching to open the car door of my car,” said Vivian Matthews.

Another neighbor said the suspect took money from her boyfriend’s vehicle.

“He said there was a ton of change and bills, and now they are all missing,” said Christy Fairchild.

Neighbors said crime isn’t common in the area. and they are a close-knit community. After talking to one another and realizing the suspect made several stops, they looked for help identifying him on Facebook.

“We all watch out for each other. We give each other our privacy, but at the same, we are not going to put up with anybody coming in our neighborhood,” said Colleen McKnight.

If you recognize the suspect, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office asks that you contact them at 843-665-2121 Ext.2.