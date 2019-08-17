FCSO offers school bus safety tips

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – As children and their families prepare for school to start, officials remind drivers to stay alert.

“As drivers we need to be responsible and be on the lookout and alert for that kind of thing to avoid a problem,” said Maj. Mike Nunn, FCSO.

As school buses start to roll in, school speed zone lights will also start flashing.

“I can’t imagine how devastating it would be first few days of schools and one of these things happen, and then some child gets killed or seriously injured, I mean that’s what we want to avoid,” said Maj. Nunn.

On Friday, News13 got a first hand look on how bus drivers prepare and what tips they’ll be offering students.

“You should have the older ones be vigilant and looking out for those smaller children. Also looking for traffic that may not be obeying the stop arm sign or the warning signs on the buses,” said traffic coordinator for FSD1, Cindy Ward.

As traffic gets crazy, Maj. Nunn says “You might want to leave a little early just so you don’t get caught in some type of traffic jam or pattern going to school first day last thing we want to do is be late.”

For those drivers that don’t stop or follow the road signs during school hours, the FCSO has a special message for you.

“Six point violation, it’s equivalent to a reckless driving as well as a $1,000 fine, the state is very serious about this school bus thing,” said Maj. Nunn.