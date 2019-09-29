FDA warning pet owners of salmonella in certain dog foods

(CNN NEWSOURCE/WBTW) – Dog owners- take note.
The Food and Drug Administration is recalling some dog food over salmonella concerns.
The agency is warning pet owners to stay away from the ‘Performance Dog’ brand of frozen raw pet food. Batches produced on or after July 22, 2019 are affected.
It says samples tested positive for salmonella and listeria
This isn’t the first time dog food has come under fire this year. The FDA issued warnings earlier in the year for concerns connected to heart disease.
