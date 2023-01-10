In this Jan. 11, 2006, file photo, a gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove. (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle, File)

(WPRI) — Cooking with a gas stove could someday become a thing of the past.

A federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves because of concerns about indoor pollution being linked to childhood asthma, according to a report from Bloomberg News.

In the December 2022 study, a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissioner told Bloomberg that using gas stoves has a “hidden hazard.”

Researchers said the chemicals emitted from the appliances while in use are a “significant trigger,” adding that nitrogen dioxide, in particular, is known to cause respiratory distress and asthma attacks.

Nationally, researchers said gas stoves are a contributor to asthma at a rate of 13%.

About 35% of households in the U.S. use a gas stove.

Dozens of local governments, including Los Angeles and New York, are already mandating new homes and businesses run on electric rather than gas appliances; about 20 states have responded by forbidding such bans.

“Obviously getting rid of a gas stove and replacing it with another technology eliminates the source, but you can do quite a bit with ventilation,” said Dr. Jon Levy, with the Boston University of Public Health.

Levy said ventilation isn’t the final answer for every kitchen with a gas stove, especially if it’s a smaller home.

Previous Stanford University research found leaks from gas stoves alone produce planet-warming pollution equal to half a million gas-powered cars each week.

For those considering switching to an electric stove, President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act includes rebates to help switch from gas to electric.