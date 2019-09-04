Federal disaster declaration for North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – The federal government has granted North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s request for a federal disaster declaration ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Governor Cooper made the request on Monday and it was granted on Tuesday, according to a press release. The governor issued a state emergency declaration on Friday. The federal declaration will speed federal aid to the state, including bringing more FEMA and military personnel and resources for preparation and relief efforts.

“North Carolinians have faced tough storms before and we’re taking every precaution to make sure we’re prepared. I appreciate the support of our federal partners in making sure our state is ready to respond to whatever Hurricane Dorian brings,” said Governor Cooper.