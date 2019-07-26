Federal executions to resume include 3 inmates from SC cases

The U.S. Justice Department announced it would resume capital punishment this week.

Among the 62 prisoners on federal death row are three people convicted in high-profile cases in South Carolina.

Two of those inmates are Branden Basham and Chad Fulks. Back in 2002, after they escaped from a Kentucky prison, the pair kidnapped Alice Donovan from the parking lot of the Conway Walmart and killed her.

Her body was found in January of 2009 through information provided by Fulks.

Fulks pleaded guilty to the crime while a jury convicted Basham. Basham tried to overturn his conviction in 2015… but lost his appeal.

Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof is also on federal death row. He was sentenced to death in 2017 for killing nine parishoners at Emanuel AME Church.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr ordered executions to resume in December.

Basham, Fulks and Roof are not among the first five who will face execution. Count on News13 for continuing coverage of this story.