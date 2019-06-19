Federal jury convicts Florence man on gun and drug charges

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A federal jury has convicted a Florence man of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

The 12-person jury unanimously found Gregory Bernard Gibson, 44, guilty on two of the three counts charged after a 1.5-day trial and a short deliberation.

The evidence presented at trial showed a deputy from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling in Florence when Gibson pulled out in front of him, failing to yield the right-of-way. The deputy initiated a stop on Gibson’s car. Gibson continued to drive for a short distance, making two turns before he stopped.

As Gibson continued to drive, the deputy could see Gibson making furtive movements as if he were hiding something. After Gibson stopped, the deputy cautiously approached Gibson’s driver side window and proceeded with the traffic stop. While standing next to Gibson’s driver side window, the deputy smelled marijuana.

Another deputy arrived on scene, and they searched the car and found a loaded firearm in the center console. Directly behind the center console, they found a backpack containing cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, a cutting agent, multiple plastic baggies, and a digital scale with white and green residue. Inside a void underneath the cup holder area, they found a large piece of crack cocaine and 300 tablets of methamphetamine. Federal law prohibits Gibson from possessing a firearm based on a prior federal conviction.

United States District Judge Mary G. Lewis of Columbia will sentence Gibson after receiving and reviewing a presentence report prepared by the United States Probation Office.

Gibson faces 15 years to life in federal prison.