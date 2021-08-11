Federal jury convicts Lumberton man on gun charges

RALEIGH, N.C. – A federal jury convicted a Lumberton man yesterday on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Dec. 25, 2019. At the home, they found an individual suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Through the course of the investigation, law enforcement developed Michael Lane Breeden, 51, as a suspect in the shooting.

Officers searched Breeden’s home on Jan. 7, 2020. They recovered a loaded shotgun in his bathroom just a few feet from where officers detained him. Breeden had previously been convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Breeden faces a maximum penalty of 120 months in prison when sentenced in November of 2021.

G. Norman Acker, III, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after Senior U.S. District Judge W. Earl Britt accepted the verdict. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Chad Rhoades and John Parris are prosecuting the case.