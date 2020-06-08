FEMA announces nearly $6M approved for SC April 13 storm survivors

Storm damage along Marion Drive in the Wallace area of Marlboro County on Monday, April 13, 2020. WBTW photo.

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) — About a month after the federal disaster declaration for South Carolina’s April 13 storms, nearly $6 million in federal disaster assisstance has been approved for survivors.

The funds include grants from FEMA and low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration to help with uninsured or under insured losses.

More than $2.6 million in FEMA grants have been approved for survivors including grants for home repairs, somewhere to stay and to replace essential household items.

Nearly 530 South Carolina homeowners and renters have been approved for this help.

Survivors in Aiken, Barnwell, Berkeley, Colleton, Hampton, Marlboro, Oconee, Orangeburg and Pickens counties have until Tuesday, June 30, to apply for federal disaster help.

Register for assisstance in one of three ways:

Online by logging onto DisasterAssistance.gov

The FEMA app. Visit fema.gov/mobile-app or your phone’s app store.

Call 800-621-3362 or TDD 800-462-7585. Language translators are also available. Toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.. Multilingual operators are available.

The following information is helpful when registering: