Few showers possible Friday, but staying above normal

Warm, humid weather will continue for the end of the week, and through the weekend. A weak cold front will move in on Friday with a slight chance for a shower. The front will have little impact on our weather, as it will stay warm and humid through the weekend. Another front will move in Monday with a chance for showers, and a small cool down to start next week. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s inland to the mid 80s at the beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and warm with patchy fog. Lows 70-72 inland, 74 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 85-90.