FGI temporarily closes golf courses due to loss of revenue from coronavirus

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Founders Group International, a golf course ownership and management company in Horry County, has announced the temporary closures of a group of golf courses.

In a statement sent to News13 on Wednesday, the company’s president, Steve Mays, said the following places will temporarily close until further notice: Aberdeen Country Club, Burning Ridge Golf Club, Colonial Charters, Founders Club, River Club, Wild Wing Plantation, Willbrook and World Tour.

The company also provided the following statement:

“COVID-19 is like nothing we have ever experienced from a business perspective, far exceeding the financial crisis of 2008 and the impact of any hurricane in recent memory. The loss of revenue in the heart of our busiest and most profitable months is unprecedented. The sudden impact to our business forced us to take action that helps ensure we can continue to operate when this crisis passes.”

Mays wrote that there is nothing in his professional career that has been more difficult than “having to furlough good people and highly-valued team members for reasons that were completely out of their control. It was heartbreaking.”

At the end of the statement, Mays wrote that the company hopes this is the last round of temporary course closings, but “that hinges on the severity of COVID-19’s future impact.”