Final hearing for hospitality fee settlement in Horry County scheduled for April

(WBTW) – A judge will file a preliminary certification for the settlement for the hospitality tax lawsuit between the city of Myrtle Beach and Horry County that began in 2017.

All towns and cities within Horry County have approved the settlement, now they just have to wait for it it to be finalized by a judge.

On Tuesday Judge William Seals filed for the preliminary certification, however the final approval hearing will be April 16, at 10 a.m.

The details of the agreement will not be released until unsealed by a judge, according to Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune.

Once the agreement is finalized, the towns and cities within the county will be able to collect the revenue again. And about $19 million in fees collected by the county will be divided among the towns and cities involved: Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Surfside Beach, Aynor, Loris, and Atlantic Beach.

The fee was collected on accommodations, food and beverage, and amusements until 2019, when a judge stopped the collection because of a lawsuit. The City of Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit against Horry County, claiming the county had been illegally collecting “tens of millions of dollars per year” through the hospitality fee.

The 1.5% hospitality fee took effect on Jan. 1, 1997, and was supposed to end on Jan. 1, 2017, according to the city’s complaint. But the county extended it without consulting the local municipalities.