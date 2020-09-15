Find your school: COVID-19 cases reported by school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC released on Tuesday the latest number of COVID-19 cases in schools, and cases are up slightly compared to Friday’s numbers.

– In Horry County Schools, Myrtle Beach High and St. James High have at least one case each among students. These schools have reported at least one case among staff: Aynor High, Ocean Drive Elementary, and Socastee Middle.

No other cases have been reported in the district. A specific number of cases is only reported by DHEC if there are more than five. None in our area schools has more than five.

– In Florence 1, at least one case among students has been reported at Henry L. Snead Middle, Williams Middle and South Florence High. At least one case among students and at least one among faculty were reported at North Vista Elementery.

– No cases have been reported in Florence districts 2, 3 or 4.

– At Florence 5, at least one case has been reported among students at Johnsonville High

– In Dillon School District 4, at least one case among students was reported at both Dillon High and East Elementary.

– At least one case was reported at Darlington Middle School among faculty.

In total, there are at least 275 reported student cases across South Carolina. That’s up from 195 cases on Friday. And there are at least 139 cases among employees, up from 101 on Friday.

Only those who regularly attend school physically or attend school-sponsored activities during their infectious period are counted. This does not mean that students, faculty or staff contracted the virus at the school.

Private and charter schools are also included in the districts they are located in. Colleges are not included in this list.

You can find numbers for your specific school using the DHEC map below.

App users click here to see the map.