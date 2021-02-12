Finding a vaccine location doesn’t have to be hard: here’s how to get vaccinated in our area

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, a health care professional prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel. Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said Sundya, Jan. 31, 2021, that Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers. It is the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – News13 has compiled a list of pharmacies participating in administering the COVID-19 vaccine, and everything to know about scheduling a vaccination appointment.

Walgreens:

Walgreens is helping with vaccination efforts at long-term care facilities across the state. To schedule an appointment with them, answer a questionnaire here, and prove eligibility.

The website looks like this:

The sign-up steps are easy.

Sign into a preexisting Walgreens.com pharmacy account, or create one. Once logged in, complete the screening mentioned before. If eligible, choose a location and time. Appointments for both doses can be made at the same time.

Bring with the confirmation email, state ID and insurance card to the appointment.

CVS:

CVC pharmacies administering vaccines in the Myrtle Beach area won’t reveal participating locations until a vaccination is booked.

South Carolina is expected to administer more than 15,000 doses at 20 sites in the state Friday.

Vaccinations are free for everyone, however for the time being appointments are fully booked.

Publix:

Publix is offering free vaccines to those who qualify within the state… however, unfortunately, just like with CVS, all vaccine appointments have been claimed for the time being.

As more vaccines arrive at Publix, more appointments will become available. Check for availability here.

Kroger:

Kroger has limited quantities available a select locations in the state… luckily there are some vaccines available in our area.

To check availability visit their site here.

Once at the website:

Put in zip code/ city name and pick a pharmacy. Choose a vaccine Schedule an appointment

Walmart and Sam’s Club:

Vaccines currently aren’t available locations in the Grand Strand, but are in Florence or Georgetown.

To get an appointment at a participating Walmart or Sam’s Club location, sign up through the DHEC vaccine appointment website here.