Fire at popular Pee Dee eatery, The Lamplighter restaurant

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – For the last 17 years, Chris Mitropoulos owned The Lamplighter Restaurant. He wouldn’t go on camera but he told News13 that this is really hard as the restaurant business is all he knows.

According to the Florence Fire Department, crews responded to a fire at The Lamplighter Restaurant on S. Irby Street at 7:21pm Monday. The kitchen is destroyed and the dining area is also damaged, making the restaurant unworkable. Mitropoulos was too distraught to talk about what happened but the Jon Gaust , the landlord of the property told News13 he’s there to help where he can.

“To the extent the insurance covers will allow I hope to remodel the restaurant. I know a lot of things such as carpet and painting and everything will have to be done but nobody is trying to make any money on this,” Gaust says. “Everything the insurance will pay will be put back into restoring the building,” Gaust continues.

Gaust says Lamplighter was a place for people to come and get guaranteed good meals and great customer service. This fire has definitely been tough on everyone from the owner to the staff.

“Chris has does a very good job. He’s a hard working man and he’s a family man and his whole family works here in the restaurant. He’s been hit over and over again with the Coronavirus and everything else and I would just like to see something good come his way,” Gaust says.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

If you would like to help in any way, you can contact Mitropoulos through the restaurant’s Facebook page.