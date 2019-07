CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A mobile home was badly damaged by a fire in Conway.

The fire happened at about 2 p.m. in the area of 501 and East Cox Ferry Road. Pictures from Horry County Fire Rescue show crews at the scene fighting the blaze.

No one was hurt in the fire. No word from authorities on what started the fire.

Count on News13 for details as we work to gather more information.