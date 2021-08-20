HCFR crews respond to 2-alarm fire in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue crews are responding to a two-alarm fire in the Loris area, according to Tony Casey with HCFR.

Crews were called to the 2700 block of Cobblestone Drive around 12:49 p.m., for calls of a residential structure fire. Casey says it is a “very active” scene.

A second alarm was sent, with Loris Fire Department and Tabor City Fire Department crews assisting in response, according to Casey.

There are no injuries at this time, the building was thought to be vacant. Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 as we work to learn more.