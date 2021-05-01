Fire damages family home of financier and philanthropist Darla Moore in Lake City on Saturday

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – Multiple crews were called to a fire in Lake City on Saturday at the home of Darla Moore, mega-donor to the University of South Carolina.

Darla Moore

The fire, at 1712 Pine Bay Road, was reported on around noon. Nobody was injured, according to Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye says everyone was home when the fire started. They are not investigating the fire at this time, Joye said.

News13 talked with a friend of the family who was visiting from Charleston. He said the front of the house appears to be mostly fine, but the back is badly burned. He said there is a lot of smoke damage.

According to the New York Times, Moore is the sixth generation of her family to live on the farm, which is now the Moore Farms Botanical Garden. The garden posted a notice on its social media site on Saturday: “Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, we are closed for the rest of the day. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Financier and philanthropist Darla Moore is a multi-millionaire who has been called one of the most successful women in the banking industry and the highest-paid woman in banking. She has donated more than $75 million to the University of South Carolina and its business school is named after her.

Moore has had a difficult month with her 89-year-old mother dying on April 1.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 as we work to learn more.