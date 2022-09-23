HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue is investigating after a structure fire Friday morning at a multi-unit residential structure.

HCFR officials said they were dispatched at 1:35 a.m. to the 500 block of White River Drive in the River Oaks area of Horry County.

A second alarm was sent out, but the fire is now under control, according to HCFR officials on scene.

One person with minor injuries was treated on scene. No one was transported to the hospital, according to HCFR.

HCFR said three buildings were damaged. A building with nine units had heavy damage and the entire building was evacuated. Two adjacent buildings sustained heat damage.

Approximately 20 adults who were displaced because of the fire will be assisted by the Red Cross, according to HCFR.

Tony Casey, HCFR spokesperson said it could have been much worse.

“Our guys got here quickly, got a good knock on the fire and actually helped a bunch of people out of the units behind me,” Casey said. “So all things considered with a lack of serious injury, it was a good stop for my crews.”

The City of Conway Fire Department and Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue assisted on the call, and the fire is under investigation, Casey said.

Count on News13 for updates.