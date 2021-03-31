Fire destroys home on West Bryan Street in Florence County

FLORENCE CO, S.C. (WBTW) – A fire destroyed a home on West Bryan Street in Florence County on Wednesday afternoon.

Howe Springs Fire Rescue Capt. Michael Page said the home is a “total loss.” How Springs Fire Rescue was called to the home at about 3:35 p.m.

Two people were in the home but were able to get out safely, Capt. Page said. No injuries were repoorted.

When fire crews arrived, flames were showing from about 50 percent of the home. Crews were still on the scene at about 4:40 p.m., but the fire was out.



(Photos: Howe Springs Fire Rescue)

The cause of the fire is still to be determined, according to Page.