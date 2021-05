MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A fire late Saturday afternoon forced five people out of their home on Cocas Drive in Myrtle Beach, but no one was injured, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The Myrtle Beach and Conway fire departments were dispatched to the fire at 5:40 p.m. The American Red Cross was called to assist those living in the home, HCFR said.

PHOTO: HCFR

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.