Fire rescue teams respond to small plane crash on Hwy 905 in Longs

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Fire rescue teams are responding to a call for a small plane crash on Highway 905 in Longs.

The plane was reported out of gas at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday and had to make an emergency landing, according to scanner reports. North Myrtle Beach and Horry County crews were tracking where the plane might land.

The plane eventually crashed at 10478 S. Highway 905 in Longs.

No injuries have been reported.

