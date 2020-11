HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – An Horry County firefighter was injured Friday morning while fire rescue crews were responding to a house fire.

At 8:17 a.m. Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a working residential structure fire on Ole Bellamy Drive, according to HCFR.

The fire is now under control and is currently under investigation. One firefighter was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to HCFR.