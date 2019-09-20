Firefighter taken to hospital after house fire in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A firefighter was taken to the hospital after a fire burned an abandoned house in western Florence County.

According to West Florence Fire Rescue, the fire was at a home on McDaniel Road at about 11 a.m. Friday. Howe Springs Fire Rescue was called in to assist with the fire.

It took firefighters over an hour to get the fire out. On arrival firefighter thought that there may be an entrapment, it was later confirmed that there were no occupants in the home.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital but has since been released.