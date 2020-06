Firefighters work to get victim out of crashed vehicle (Source: Midway Fire Rescue)

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Firefighters in Pawleys Island say they had to cut down some trees in order to get to a vehicle that crashed late Friday night.

A photo from Midway Fire Rescue shows firefighters at the scene of the crash on Ocean Highway at Sandy Island Road. Firefighters called this a ‘complicated extrication’ in a post on social media.

@MidwayFireResQ just completed a complicated extrication from a crash on Ocean Highway at Sandy Island Road. Several trees had to be cut down to get to the vehicle. Patient treated and transported with critical injuries. #DriveSafe #ObeyTheSpeedLimit #WearYourSeatbelt #Thanks pic.twitter.com/LV9eCQXNnl — Midway Fire Rescue (@MidwayFireResQ) June 20, 2020

Midway Fire Rescue reported that the victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.