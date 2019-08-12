Firefighters in the Pee Dee hosts prevention class for community members

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Sardis-Timmonsville fire department hosted a fire prevention class for people in the community.

People learned different types of courses that will help them in the future.

“You should get them on board, call them, even if you think you may be able to handle it yourself, because if not it can go up in flames in a matter of minutes,” said resident Kayla Strickland.

Dozens of EMT and firefighters showcased what they do everyday for the community and gave residents emergency tips.

“We are doing grease fire demonstration, a house demonstration and extrication,” said Chief William (Jeff) Dennis.

The event included drinks, food, along with other displays and activities.

Many tell News 13 they will take these examples and share them with friends and family members.

“It actually happened to my cousin. He left grease in his kitchen and it caught on fire and he tried to put water on it and did not know that that’s not how you put it out. You would just contain it, so that’s something that I will definitely take if that ever happens to me and use it,” said Strickland.

One tip firefighters suggest you should have, “Have a safe route out of your house and a place where family can meet a designated place where your family knows to get out of the house and meet there,” said Ashley Johnson.