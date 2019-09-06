Firefighters respond to fire under a home in Cherry Grove

CHERRY GROVE, SC (WBTW) – Firefighters and crews from Santee Cooper responded to a fire at a home in the Cherry Grove area Friday afternoon.

According to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, the fire was under a home in the 300 block of 55th Avenue North in Cherry Grove. When crews arrived they saw smoke coming from under the raised home. The fire was quickly located and knocked down.

Pat Dowling with the City of North Myrtle Beach tells us no one was injured in the fire and the damage is valued at about $5,000.

Crews are overhauling the area and beginning clean up.