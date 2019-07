NICHOLS, SC (WBTW) – Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire near Nichols in Horry County.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, firefighters were called out to the fire near 6200 Livingston Lane at around 1:20 Tuesday afternoon. They say the fire is approximately 10 acres in size.

There are no injuries nor are any structures being threatened. The SC Forestry Commission and Loris Fire Department are assisting.