Firefighters put out fire at iNoodles Vietnamese Cuisine in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Firefighters are responding to a restaurant fire on Highway 17 in Little River, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue.

The two fire was at the iNoodles Vietnamese Cuisine restaurant at 1485 Highway 17. When firefighters arrived flames were coming out of the roof, over 20 feet. The call came in just after 9:30 Friday night. Casey says there have been no reports of injuries and the fire is under control but will have a lengthy cleanup process.

More than 20 pieces of apparatus and many more responding firefighters (career and volunteer) from Horry County Fire Rescue, North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Calabash Fire Department are on the scene of this two-alarm restaurant fire in Little River.Upon arrival, flames were coming from the roof more than 20 feet. The fire is now under control and under investigation.There are no reported injuries.The location is 1486 Highway 17, called out by Horry County 911 at 9:31 p.m.#HCFR

The North Myrtle Beach Fire Department is assisting with this fire, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

The fire remains under investigation.

