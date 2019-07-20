Firefighters put out fire at iNoodles Vietnamese Cuisine in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Firefighters are responding to a restaurant fire on Highway 17 in Little River, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue.
The two fire was at the iNoodles Vietnamese Cuisine restaurant at 1485 Highway 17. When firefighters arrived flames were coming out of the roof, over 20 feet. The call came in just after 9:30 Friday night. Casey says there have been no reports of injuries and the fire is under control but will have a lengthy cleanup process.
The North Myrtle Beach Fire Department is assisting with this fire, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
The fire remains under investigation.
Count on News13 for updates.