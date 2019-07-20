Firefighters put out fire at iNoodles Vietnamese Cuisine in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Firefighters are responding to a restaurant fire on Highway 17 in Little River, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters on the scene of restaurant fire in Little River.

(Courtesy: Chris Spiker)

The two fire was at the iNoodles Vietnamese Cuisine restaurant at 1485 Highway 17. When firefighters arrived flames were coming out of the roof, over 20 feet. The call came in just after 9:30 Friday night. Casey says there have been no reports of injuries and the fire is under control but will have a lengthy cleanup process.

At 9:31 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded heavily to a second-alarm fire at 1485 Highway 17 in Little River. The fire is under control and will be overhauled by responding agencies. There are no reported injuries at this time. This fire is under investigation.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/u8nuzyIOK5 — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) July 20, 2019

More than 20 pieces of apparatus and many more responding firefighters (career and volunteer) from Horry County Fire Rescue, North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Calabash Fire Department are on the scene of this two-alarm restaurant fire in Little River.Upon arrival, flames were coming from the roof more than 20 feet. The fire is now under control and under investigation.There are no reported injuries.The location is 1486 Highway 17, called out by Horry County 911 at 9:31 p.m.#HCFR Posted by Horry County Fire Rescue on Friday, July 19, 2019

The North Myrtle Beach Fire Department is assisting with this fire, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

The fire remains under investigation.

