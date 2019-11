MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – Police and Firefighters are responding to an incident involving a reported car fire on 17 Bypass near Farrow Parkway.

One car caught fire, but the fire has been extinguished.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the call came in about the incident at around 7:45 on Friday evening.

We have reached out to Horry County Fire Rescue for details about the incident. Count on News13 for updates.