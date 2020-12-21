First ever Myrtle Beach Bowl kicks off at CCU, marks first NCAA bowl game in South Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl kicks off Monday afternoon in Conway at Coastal Carolina University’s Brooks Stadium.

Two out-of-state teams, Appalachian State and The University of North Texas, will face off in front of a sold-out crowd.

The Myrtle Beach Bowl is the first NCAA-sanctioned bowl game to take place in South Carolina.

“There is a good number of local people coming to the game,” Rachel Quigley, the Executive Director of the Myrtle Beach Bowl, said. “I think it’s safe to say with App state within driving distance, we are going to get a good number of their fans driving down from Boone, N.C., and around North and South Carolina as well. North Texas is bringing some fans as well, so I think we are going to have a good crowd here for the 5,000 we are allowed to have.”

The bowl game will play under the same COVID-19 guidelines Coastal Carolina has been under all season.

Standard testing protocols will take place for both teams and their coaching staff before the game.

The maximum number of fans allowed this year with reduced capacity is about 5,000.

The bowl game’s executive director said the event would hold off on all hospitality and pre-game bowl festivities for this year.

“Our primary goal is to keep everyone safe and healthy, especially leading into the holidays. We would hate for people to go home sick, so that’s our goal this year, and hopefully, in 2021, we can have a full bowl week,” Quigley said.

But to make up for some lost excitement, The Alabama Theatre will perform virtually on the video board during halftime, accord to the official Myrtle Beach Bowl Twitter account.

Even with things scaled back, Myrtle Beach Bowl organizers expect the game to have a one million dollar economic impact this year.

“We are hoping next year we can have our normal hospitality and fan fest and pep rally and bring the community out to enjoy all of those events as well as the game,” Quigley said.

While it’s been an unusual year, bowl game organizers hope the community and fans will embrace the first bowl game held in the state.

The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. and will stream live on ESPN.

Gates will open 90 minutes before kickoff, and a trophy presentation will take place at the end.

