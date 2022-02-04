First Fort Bragg troops land in Europe amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

WIESBADEN, Germany (WNCN) – Just after 8 a.m. eastern time, the first U.S. troops from Fort Bragg landed in Germany after being deployed to Europe amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg said on Facebook that soldiers assigned to the division are the first of 2,000 to arrive in Europe following the Pentagon’s announcement of additional forces needed to be moved from the U.S. to Europe needing to support the state’s NATO allies.

Additionally, the Facebook post said the 18th Airborne Corps is going to provide a Joint Task Force headquarters in Germany so 1,700 Paratroopers can deploy to Poland.

“These moves are designed to respond to the current security environment and reinforce the deterrent and defensive posture on NATO’s eastern flank,” the Facebook post said.

President Joe Biden ordered the Fort Bragg soldiers to deploy to Germany and Poland on Tuesday.

Of the 2,000 U.S. troops newly deploying from Fort Bragg, approximately 1,700 are members of the 82nd Airborne Division infantry brigade, who will go to Poland.

The other 300 are with the 18th Airborne Corps and will go to Germany at what the Pentagon called a “joint task force-capable headquarters.”

The Paratroopers boarded the plane to Europe just before 11 a.m. on Thursday.