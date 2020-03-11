First presumptive case of coronavirus in Arkansas, Governor announces

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson says the state of Arkansas has its first presumptive case of the coronavirus.

According to the governor, the case is in Pine Bluff and has been quarantined.

The governor says the person had traveled out of state.

The test result was revealed Wednesday morning.

Officials say there is no evidence of the virus spreading in the Pine Bluff area.

The test has been sent to the CDC to be confirmed.

The governor has implemented a new travel policy, no out of state travel for state employees without approval from a cabinet secretary.

Hutchinson says there is no risk to the general public.

The governor says he does not see a need to be concerned with large events or school activities as of yet, or to interrupt services or work remotely.

Hutchinson is urging Arkansans to reconsider and look into their spring break travel.

The governor says we are “past the point of containment but mitigation”.

Gov. Hutchinson says he is signing an emergency declaration this afternoon for the state.