First responders, lineworkers get free admission to Brookgreen Gardens this week

MURRELLS INLET, SC – (WBTW) All first responders and electrical lineworkers in Horry and Georgetown Counties get free admission to Brookgreen Gardens through Saturday.

Staff at Brookgreen Gardens tell News13, First Responder Appreciation week was always planned for this week as yesterday was 9/11.

However, Lauren Joseph, the Director of Marketing for Brookgreen tells News13, there is no time like now to show appreciation for our first responders after Hurricane Dorian ripped through parts of the Carolinas just last week.

“All of the craziness of last week and so many people probably didn’t get to sleep for hours,” Joseph said. “I know people who staffed the EOC in Horry and Georgetown Counties with two days of no sleep. Come out to the gardens and just enjoy relaxing.”

Joseph says the Gardens were spared from significant damage from the storm, but some cleanup was still needed.

“We had a couple of large branches down and then a lot of the little stuff,” Joseph said. “For those of you who have houses of your own and know how much little branches and leaves and things, imagine having that on a scale of three-hundred acres.”