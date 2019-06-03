Fishermen reel in 30 bricks of cocaine 70 miles off SC coast

News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTW) – The Coast Guard is trying to determine where drugs came from that were found floating 70 miles off a South Carolina coastline.

Two local fishermen reeled in the catch on Sunday off the coast of Charleston — finding 30 bricks of cocaine. Officials say the drugs have a street value of up to $1 million dollars.

Once the drugs were found, the fisherman notified authorities.

The Coast Guard, along with Customs and Border Protection, and the Drug Enforcement Agency are investigating.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

