PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Five people have been charged in connection to a drug trafficking operation in and around Pawleys Island.

A joint team of federal and local law enforcement officers arrested three men for their role in a drug distribution conspiracy according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina. Two men who have been charged still remain at large.

During the investigation, agents seized thousands of dollars worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and several firearms.

“Heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine are dangerous drugs that pose a clear and present danger to the community,” Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Atlanta Field Division said. “Because of the collective law enforcement efforts, these poly-drug traffickers were arrested. This case is a shining example of what can be achieved when DEA and its law enforcement partners present a united front to protect our communities from the scourge of drug abuse.”

Below is a list of those arrested and their charges as provided by the US Attorney’s Office:

ANDREW CLIFFORD WEST, JR., a/k/a “Drew,” 36, of Pawley’s Island was charged with conspiring to distribute a quantity of heroin, a quantity of fentanyl and 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine. If convicted, West faces between 5 and 40 years in prison.

MAKEON JALIK HOLMES, a/k/a “Keon,” 22, of Pawley’s Island was charged with conspiring to distribute a quantity of heroin and a quantity of fentanyl. If convicted, Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison.

BRADFORD DALE ROGERSON, a/k/a “Furley,” 47, of Pawley’s Island was charged with conspiring to distribute a quantity of heroin and a quantity of cocaine. Rogerson is also charged with illegally possessing firearms and ammunition as an unlawful user of a controlled substance, and with possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking. If convicted, Rogerson faces between 5 years and Life Imprisonment.



Two defendants are currently fugitives: ERNEST ARTHUR BRYANT, III, 35, of Pawleys Island, and DAVID MIKLE SYNDAB, 62, of Pawleys Island.

“This case showcases this office’s continuing effort to protect the people of South Carolina,” said U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis. “Along with our federal, state, and local partners, we are committed to identifying, arresting, and prosecuting organizations that traffic in dangerous narcotics. It is especially dangerous when these drug trafficking organizations use firearms.”

The case was investigated by the DEA, with assistance from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and the Horry County Police Department.