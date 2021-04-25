Five suspects arrested after weekend shooting in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – Five suspects have been arrested after a recent shooting in Darlington.

Darlington Police Chief Kelvin Washington says one person was injured in a shooting on Edwards Avenue on Saturday night.

Five suspects have been arrested, although their names have not been released. Chief Washington said more information will be provided on Monday.

There have been at least ten shootings in the Darlington area this year, at least two of which have been fatal. The Darlington area has seen an increase in shootings this year, according to a map compiled and updated by News13.

Darlington had one murder in 2019, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s 2019 Crime in the United States report, the most recent publication available.