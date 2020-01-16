FL man fleeing deputies crashes into portable toilet before fleeing on foot

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL (WMBB) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Destin man after he led them on a chase, crashed into a portable toilet and ran.
Deputies tried to stop Larry Hoss, Jr., 41, for several traffic offenses around 4 a.m. Instead of pulling over, Hoss, Jr. took off and drove through several stop signs and red lights before ultimately ending up on Islandview Drive, where he collided with the toilet.
Hoss, Jr. then jumped out of the car and began running, but was later caught while trying to get over a retention wall. While on the ground, deputies say he discarded a glass pipe with cocaine residue.
Hoss, Jr. is facing charges of fleeing and eluding with lights and siren active, leaving the scene of a crash, resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
