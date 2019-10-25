FL mom charged after 6-month-old baby suffers traumatic brain injury

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The mother of a 6-month-old boy who suffered from a traumatic brain injury has landed behind bars in Pinellas County, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday, authorities say the child was brought to the hospital after a family friend noticed he was vomiting and crying excessively, and was stiff and shaking in his sleep.

The child had “substantial hemorrhaging on the brain with different stages of healing indicating multiple traumatic incidents, to include a fresh hemorrhage,” authorities said.

Detectives interviewed the child’s mother, Paola Perez, who admitted to forcefully grabbing the child and causing his head to jerk back and forth multiple times without support.

Perez, 21, of unincorporated Clearwater, is charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm and booked into the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.

The boy remains in the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

