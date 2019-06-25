FL woman arrested for hitting ex-girlfriend with lava lamp; Deputies say the victim was asleep at the time

News
Posted: / Updated:

Chanel Hall (photo provided by WFLA)

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County woman is facing charges after deputies say she broke into her ex-girlfriend’s home and hit her in the head with a lava lamp.

Chanel Hall is accused of breaking into her ex-girlfriend’s Zephyrhills home on June 10 around 3 a.m. Pasco County deputies say the 29-year-old forced her way in through a locked front door without permission.

Once she was inside the home, deputies say Hall hit the other woman in the forehead with a lava lamp. The victim was asleep in her bedroom at the time, an arrest report says. The arrest report says Hall also destroyed a door frame.

The victim suffered a gash to her forehead that required about three stitches, deputies say. 

Hall was arrested for burglary with aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: