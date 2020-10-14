Flag to be presented in honor of Florence Regional Airport officer who lost his life in line of duty

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Congressman Tom Rice will present an American flag to the Florence Regional Airport in honor of fallen Public Safety Officer Jackson Winkeler, who died in the line of duty on January 5, 2020.

Warrants released by the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) state that on January 5, Officer Winkeler initiated a traffic stop on the airport property. During the traffic stop, James Edward Bell shot and killed Officer Winkeler, according to warrants.

Bell was later found with Winkeler’s service weapon and a magazine consistent with the handgun left near Winkeler’s body.

The flag will be placed in the airport to remember the officer. He also served as a volunteer firefighter with the Latta Fire Department.

The flag will be presented at 2100 Terminal Drive at 10 a.m.

