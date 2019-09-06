Breaking News Alert
Dorian moves north-east away from the Grand Strand with weakening winds
“Flames were visible upon arrival”: HCFR crews respond to former Hard Rock Park

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at the former Hard Rock Park.

Crews were dispatched to the former park, located at 211 George Bishop Parkway, around 5:20 a.m. Friday for a call of a commercial structure fire, HCFR said in a Facebook post.

  • HCFR Facebook
  • HCFR Facebook

HCFR said “flames were visible upon arrival,” but that no injuries have been reported.

The fire is under investigation.

In February, fire crews responded to a 3-alarm fire at the former park.

In an update, News13 reported February’s fire at the former park was determined to be suspicious by HCFR.

