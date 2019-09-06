“Flames were visible upon arrival”: HCFR crews respond to former Hard Rock Park

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at the former Hard Rock Park.

Crews were dispatched to the former park, located at 211 George Bishop Parkway, around 5:20 a.m. Friday for a call of a commercial structure fire, HCFR said in a Facebook post.

HCFR Facebook

HCFR Facebook

HCFR said “flames were visible upon arrival,” but that no injuries have been reported.

The fire is under investigation.

In February, fire crews responded to a 3-alarm fire at the former park.

In an update, News13 reported February’s fire at the former park was determined to be suspicious by HCFR.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST NEWS: