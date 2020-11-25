Flew the coop: Turkey goes missing morning of Florence Turkey Pardon

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Thanksgiving Eve turkey pardon did not go exactly as planned in Florence after their turkey flew the coop overnight.

The turkey, named June, apparently decided to avoid Wednesday’s festivities, as her owners at Sandhill Farms in Johnsonville could not find her anywhere the morning of the event, hosted by The Carolinian, according to Brad Richardson.

After June, and her seven siblings, flew the coop, her owners had no choice but to bring over two chickens, named Abby and Kyle, instead.

After the pardon, June’s owners got word that she had flown back to the farm, having successfully avoided the event.