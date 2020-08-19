Florence 1 school gets new outdoor learning space

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Delmae Heights Elementary School is getting a new creative outdoor learning space for its students.

Former Delmae parent, Amy Oakes, Delmae staff and generous friends at UPS are working together to build an outdoor learning classroom at the end of the 4th and 5th grade hallway at the elementary school.





Oakes said her son went to Delmae and had the opportunity to work outside at the old Delmae building. Until now, students have not had that same opportunity at the new school. Oakes said she believes working outside gave her son confidence and wants to give the same opportunity to other children.

